Portsmouth Baroque Choir Spring Concert in Fareham

Our Spring concert 2024 begins with Emanuele d’Astorga’s ‘Stabat Mater’, hugely popular in the 19th century, almost unheard in the last. It may have been written during a brief visit to London ca. 1720, though there’s equally a case for Rome in 1707.

He was godfather to Antonio Caldara’s daughter and the first half continues with Caldara’s ‘Miserere’ and ‘Crucifixus’, a 16-part masterpiece.

Fauré’s ‘Cantique de Jean Racine’ begins the second half: it won first prize during his final year at the École de Niedermeyer, which was instrumental in reviving church music in France.

We end with the ‘Requiem’ in a version close to Fauré’s original intentions, accompanied by string quartet, two horns and organ.