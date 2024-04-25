Portsmouth woman who showed menopause and slimming can be done launches own group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From being in a bad relationship and escaping with a young child, meeting her now husband Jamie online in 2018 and losing her father just 2 weeks before her wedding day. Life really has been a rollercoaster of emotions, then menopause hit and things really did get tough. This was a shock to Emma after having a hysterectomy in 2013 due to suffering with endometriosis. Like so many of us Emma is an emotional eater and during these tough, emotional and even happy times Emma needed that group support which she knew she would get at Slimming World. Due to house moves Emma had to switch groups a few times but always felt welcome by every consultant and there was never any judgement.

At Emma's heaviest she weighed 13 stone 6 and being under 5 foot she was feeling very lost and felt like she had failed. It would have been easy for Emma to admit defeat but instead on the very same day that she started HRT, Emma walked through those Slimming World doors again but this time it felt different. Emma's consultant Lacey reassured her, she really could still lose weight whilst going through the menopause.

Emma says 'By week two I had joined the social team and could feel my confidence starting to build again. I was enjoying Food Optimising and making small and easy changes to the way I shop, cook and eat, it was making such a difference to the way I was feeling. Still able to enjoy a roast dinner, homemade pizza and curries I didn't feel like I was missing out at all. I felt great and there really is no better feeling than being in control and it was working.'

Emma Artemiou before at over 13 stone and now ready to take on a Brand new Slimming Journey

Emma has gone on to lose an incredible 4 stone, yes even whilst going through the menopause and what Emma wants you to know is yes you can too.