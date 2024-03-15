Rowans Hospice delighted to start first Women’s Institute group held within a Hampshire hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the successful launch of a Women’s Institute Group at St Wilfrid’s Hospice (WI) in Eastbourne, Rowans Hospice in Purbrook, Waterlooville, is delighted to start a Women's Institute group on their premises.

All women from the local community are invited to come along to the initial planning meeting, taking place on Friday, 22 March 2024 at 1:00pm at the Rowans Hospice Living Well Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meetings will then start in April, and will take place on the first Friday afternoon of each month.

Women's Institute logo

Please join the Rowans Hospice team and share your ideas and suggestions about how you hope the WI will look in terms of the meetings, activities, and engagement within our local community.

Whether you are a patient at on the Hospice ward, get support from the Living Well Services or Hospice at Home teams, have a loved one getting support from Rowans, or are local resident: You can play a vital role in the development of the new WI group.

The WI shares the core values of Rowans Hospice and strives to offer its members:

A compassionate WI where members care for each other.

A progressive WI which is forward-thinking seeks new opportunities, ideas, and approaches.

A respectful WI which acknowledges and accepts people's individuality, allowing friendships to form in a safe and caring environment.

A professional WI in which knowledge and skills are shared individually and collectively to enable personal development and that of others.

Rowans Hospice - Women's Institute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WI is an organisation that continues to provide women with opportunities to further their knowledge and skills and to engage in a variety of activities that are meaningful and valued by them as individuals and their local community.

The creation of a WI within the heart of a Hospice community in Hampshire provides a unique and very special opportunity for the WI to demonstrate that it remains current and responsive to local people and their needs.

For more information, contact the Rowans Hospice team via [email protected] or the Women's Institute via Barbara George [email protected]