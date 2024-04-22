Sole survivor from Gallipoli allowing visitors to pay their respects this Anzac Day
Led by Royal Navy Chaplain Ralph Barber, the service will take place onboard the historic ship HMS M.33, in the shadow of HMS Victory at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. The museum will also be commemorating all those who took part in the campaign and those who lost their lives on both sides. This service is free to all and the public, veterans and serving personnel are all welcome.
As a part of the service there will be a wreath laying from representatives from the UK, Australia and New Zealand on the main deck of the ship, alongside two buglers from the Royal Marines School of Music performing the reveille. On behalf of the museum Interim Director General Matthew Sheldon will also be giving an address. Visitors will be able to look down at M.33 during the service from outside her dry dock, as the ship flies the national flags of Australia, New Zealand Turkey and the UK.
Eileen Clegg, who is the Lead Public Programming Manager at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, helped organise the service. She said: “Anzac Day is the most important day of commemoration in New Zealand and Australia, and HMS M.33 serves as an excellent symbol of the sacrifice made in Gallipoli and beyond. This event allows anyone, serving or not, to honour this sacrifice from those who lived and served thousands of miles away.”
Anzac Day, which takes places annually on the 25th April, was originally commemorated to honour those from New Zealand and Australia who lost their lives in the Gallipoli campaign during the First World War. The 25th April 1915 was the date of the first landing of British troops, including the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, known as the ANZAC. HMS M.33 supported the landings at Gallipoli in 1915, and is the only surviving ship from the campaign.
While the Anzac Day service is completely free to anyone who wishes to attend, visitors who wish to see the rest of what the museum has to offer can purchase a ticket to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. The Ultimate Explorer Ticket is the best value option for 12-month entry to all 9 attractions at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, including the two Gosport sites and Harbour Tours. Tickets are valid for multiple entries throughout the year, with family tickets available. Book online at https://historicdockyard.co.uk/tickets-and-offers/