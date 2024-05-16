Stagecoach performing arts students deliver mesmirising performance at ultimate classic rock show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students of Stagecoach Performing Arts in Portsmouth brought the house down with their performance in the Ultimate Classic Rock show at the Kings Theatre, Southsea at the weekend.

The performance was a visual spectacle with a mesmerising light show on stage as the students sang superb renditions of the classic and popular rock songs: ‘School’s Out’ and ‘I Love Rock And Roll’.

The students not only showcased their musical talents, but also demonstrated their versatility and stage presence, impressing both the audience and the band with their professionalism and passion for performing arts. It was a night to remember for all involved and a celebration of the enduring appeal of classic rock and the bright future of young talents in the arts community.

Valerie Weyland, Principal of Stagecoach Portsmouth, said: “The students really enjoyed performing with the Ultimate Rock Show at the King's Theatre on Saturday night - they even got to perform solos as they were offered the mic by the band. They showed such confidence and raised a huge cheer from the crowd as they performed their two numbers.”

In the 36 years since launching, Stagecoach Performing Arts has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential, which they will value for their whole lives. Provided with the support and dedication of such an outstanding Principal network, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all of its exciting opportunities.

With a network of over 60,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.

