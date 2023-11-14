Taylor Swift will now play eight nights in London's Wembley Stadium next year – giving her fans in Hampshire more chance to see her.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wembley Stadium will host Taylor Swift for two more Eras Tour shows next summer. The pop icon's 2024 string of shows in the city will now feature a total of eight concerts. London Swifties have another chance to see the chart-topping artist perform in the capital. The chart-topper has confirmed that she is extending the London leg of her Eras tour with two more shows.

The two extra capital dates will see the singer perform a total of five concerts at Wembley Stadium in August alone. Along with her June shows, Swift will perform eight shows across the summer. She last performed at Wembley Stadium in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour. While she only performed two nights for her 2018 tour, Swift's 2024 takeover of the stadium is set to quadruple it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's when tickets for Taylor Swift's new London Eras tour dates will go on sale.

Taylor Swift

The Cruel Summer singer has confirmed she will be taking to the Wembley Stadium stage for two more evenings. The extra London dates will see Swift perform in the capital on both August 19 and 20.

June 21

June 22

June 23

August 15

August 16

August 17

August 19 - new date

August 20 - new date

Ticket sales for the two new August dates start today (November 14). Those wanting to go to the August 19 show will be able to get tickets from 2pm this afternoon. The August 20 ticket sale will follow tomorrow (November 15), which will commence at the same time at 2pm.