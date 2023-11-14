Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium: Extra London August dates added - how to get tickets
Wembley Stadium will host Taylor Swift for two more Eras Tour shows next summer. The pop icon's 2024 string of shows in the city will now feature a total of eight concerts. London Swifties have another chance to see the chart-topping artist perform in the capital. The chart-topper has confirmed that she is extending the London leg of her Eras tour with two more shows.
The two extra capital dates will see the singer perform a total of five concerts at Wembley Stadium in August alone. Along with her June shows, Swift will perform eight shows across the summer. She last performed at Wembley Stadium in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour. While she only performed two nights for her 2018 tour, Swift's 2024 takeover of the stadium is set to quadruple it.
Here's when tickets for Taylor Swift's new London Eras tour dates will go on sale.
The Cruel Summer singer has confirmed she will be taking to the Wembley Stadium stage for two more evenings. The extra London dates will see Swift perform in the capital on both August 19 and 20.
June 21
June 22
June 23
August 15
August 16
August 17
August 19 - new date
August 20 - new date
Ticket sales for the two new August dates start today (November 14). Those wanting to go to the August 19 show will be able to get tickets from 2pm this afternoon. The August 20 ticket sale will follow tomorrow (November 15), which will commence at the same time at 2pm.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets during the sales via Ticketmaster. The sales will only be open to fans who previously registered for tickets for the London shows. The limited number who are selected should receive an email today with information for the upcoming sales.