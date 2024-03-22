The Garden Shows set to return to Stansted Park this summer

Set over three days, the event features specialist growers, garden-related goods, artisan designs, homeware products, fashion accessories and delicious country foods and is back for the 29th year.
By Emily SterckContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 13:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Spring is here and the earth is warming up as bright primroses cheer the landscape whilst we wait for bluebells to bring joy to countryside and gardens. It’s the right time to start planning ahead. Those hardy perennials, the Garden Shows at Firle, Stansted and Broadland are getting ready to bring a plethora of plants, garden furniture, artisan designs, homeware products, sundries, fashion accessories and the most delicious country foods to your garden and home. Good garden advice and talks with plenty of family entertainment. Enjoy some great days in three beautiful locations.

www.thegardenshows.com

Related topics:Stansted ParkSpring