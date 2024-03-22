The Garden Shows set to return to Stansted Park this summer

Spring is here and the earth is warming up as bright primroses cheer the landscape whilst we wait for bluebells to bring joy to countryside and gardens. It’s the right time to start planning ahead. Those hardy perennials, the Garden Shows at Firle, Stansted and Broadland are getting ready to bring a plethora of plants, garden furniture, artisan designs, homeware products, sundries, fashion accessories and the most delicious country foods to your garden and home. Good garden advice and talks with plenty of family entertainment. Enjoy some great days in three beautiful locations.