The Southern Affordable Homes Show 2024

The Southern Affordable Homes Show is back at the Hilton Southampton - Utilita Bowl on Saturday 8th June.

Come and see some incredible, affordable new homes developments in the south, from the leading Registered Providers, including Abri Group Aster Group UK Sovereign Housing Association and VIVID.

Designed specifically for first-time buyers and individuals looking to step onto the property ladder, the Southern Affordable Homes Show assists those seeking affordable homeownership or looking to acquire a larger home with house prices making homeownership seem out of reach for many, this provides a unique opportunity to explore alternative options.

Prepare to be inspired as you engage with our exceptional exhibitors, representing some of the finest home builders across the southern region. Discover their current and future developments, and find your dream home among the diverse range of properties they offer. Take this chance to speak directly with exhibitors one-on-one, enabling you to gather all the information you need and register your interest in your ideal home.

In addition to the wealth of available property options, the Southern Affordable Homes Show offers invaluable resources to guide you through acquiring your new home. Benefit from a free, no-obligation mortgage assessment and legal advice from industry experts. Our dedicated mortgage specialists, Mortgage Decisions, will be on hand to provide personalised mortgage assessments, helping you understand which schemes are suitable for you and establishing your budget.