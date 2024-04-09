The UK's most exciting choir is coming to Portsmouth
Known as a choir ‘without the boring bits’, Some Voices is a non-traditional contemporary choir with a mission to be inclusive to all. It started as a small group of friends meeting to sing and socialise in London in 2010, but quickly grew after people fell in love with their incredible vocal arrangements, clubbing-like gigs and an eclectic repertoire that spans disco, pop, folk, hip hop, rap, indie and more.
Now rehearsing in 28 different locations across the UK and recently launched internationally in Paris and Amsterdam, Some Voices is opening a new choir this Spring on Thursday evenings at Kings Church in Southsea.
The choir will be led by Natasha Burns, a south-coast based musician with over 15 years of experience performing, teaching, and directing choirs all over the world from Bristol to Bangkok. Currently combining lecturing at the University of Southampton with private work, Natasha is deeply passionate about making the joy of singing accessible to all.
Fuelled by the vibrant community spirit of Portsmouth, Natasha is excited to bring the infectious enthusiasm of Some Voices to the vibrant music scene that the city is known for:
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be launching a Some Voices choir in Portsmouth! Known for its music scene, rich cultural heritage and tight-knit community, it’s the perfect backdrop for our musical journey. Together we’ll sing some fantastic songs, and celebrate the unique voices and stories that make Portsmouth really special. Get ready to sing your heart out and be part of something wonderful!” Natasha Burns, Portsmouth Choir Leader
Some Voices runs three themed terms per year, culminating high-energy performances at a local venues. Previous themes have included classic movie moments in Hollywood Hits, 80s themed Electric Dreams and Choir Actually - a live performance of the Love Actually soundtrack
As well as weekly rehearsals and gigs, Some Voices is also in high demand as a performance choir, and has recently been seen:
-
Singing live on BBC Radio One Breakfast Show for Comic Relief
-
As the house choir on Channel 4’s The Last Leg Christmas Special in both ‘22 and ‘23
-
Performing with Sam Ryder at the Prince’s Trust Awards
-
Singing with Mika in Channel 4’s The Piano and The Piano Christmas Special
-
On ITV with Keala Settle in the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall
You can see lots of their previous performances and gigs on YouTube.
Rehearsals begin on 2nd May and are every Thursday evening at 7pm at King’s Church. New members can try out the choir for free in a taster session. Find out more at www.somevoices.co.uk/portsmouth