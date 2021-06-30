Steve (pictured) shot to fame with his ‘Offended’ set on Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, and you'll also have seen him on Live At The Apollo, Dave's One Night Stand, and Stand Up For The Week on Comedy Central.

Compere and promoter James Alderson has been trying to get him to play one of his shows for six years, and has finally managed to pin him down in this 10-day trip to the UK.

The night will also feature two other comics, to be confirmed.

And the following night king of the rapid-fire one-liner Gary Delaney will be headlining.

Currently touring his own show, Punderland, a gap opened up in his schedule when one of his dates got postponed.

As James says: ‘I convinced him to come down to beautiful Catherington to headline our show instead.’