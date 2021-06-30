News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

-

There’s a rare chance to catch Australian comic Steve Hughes when he headlines Comedy Under The Stars on July 16.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2021, 16:21 BST- 1 min read

Steve (pictured) shot to fame with his ‘Offended’ set on Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, and you'll also have seen him on Live At The Apollo, Dave's One Night Stand, and Stand Up For The Week on Comedy Central.

Compere and promoter James Alderson has been trying to get him to play one of his shows for six years, and has finally managed to pin him down in this 10-day trip to the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The night will also feature two other comics, to be confirmed.

And the following night king of the rapid-fire one-liner Gary Delaney will be headlining.

Most Popular

Currently touring his own show, Punderland, a gap opened up in his schedule when one of his dates got postponed.

As James says: ‘I convinced him to come down to beautiful Catherington to headline our show instead.’

Both nights will be hosted by two-times Guide Award-winning comic James.

Related topics:Gary Delaney