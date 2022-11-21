A busy run up to Christmas with four concerts in two weeks for the Solent Male Voice Choir

For the concerts Solent Male Voice Choir will be unwrapping three rarely sung carols to join a sparkling sackful of favourites, all arranged by musical director Hugh Thomas. The newcomers are Stable Carol by Vaughan Meakins, Tomorrow Is My Dancing Day by John Gardner and I Wish You Christmas by John Rutter.

The dash gets under way with the choir at Portchester Methodist Church on Sunday, December 3 at 7.30pm for Rowans Hospice, tickets £7. Then on December 10, they will entertain shoppers at the Meridian Centre, Havant from about 10.30am. At lunchtime that day the choristers will call at the Robin Hood pub, Havant to sing for an hour. Both concerts are free

The finale for the 20-strong choir will be a performance at its home base, St Faith's Church, Havant on Thursday, December 15 at 7.30pm, tickets £10.

Members of the Solent Male Voice Choir