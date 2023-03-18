News you can trust since 1877
Agatha Christie's Poirot is back in a double bill in Fareham Musical Society's new production at The Ashcroft Arts Centre

​Fareham Musical Society return to the Ashcroft Arts Centre with their first production this year – a real treat for fans of thrillers and ‘whodunnits', as a newly available play from the Queen of Crime herself, Dame Agatha Christie, is receiving its premiere outing in the area.

Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 1 min read

A Poirot Double Bill is a clever combination of adaptations of two of her short stories – The Wasp's Nest and Yellow Iris.

‘Agatha Christie wrote over 30 novels and more than 50 short stories featuring her most famous creation, the “little Belgian”, Hercule Poirot,’ explains director Jonathan Redwood. ‘But she only ever wrote one play featuring him. This was Black Coffee which we performed in 2019. These one-act plays have recently become available. Christie adapted them herself for radio and television, and now they are available to perform on stage.’

Both feature all the hallmarks of classic Christie. With hidden motives, suspicious characters and murder on the mind, they show the world's best-selling author at her cleverest and wittiest.

Nick Scovell is Hercule Poirot in Fareham Musical Society's A Poirot Double Bill at Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, March 23-25, 2023
‘Having performed many of her plays in the past,’ continues Jonathan, ‘We are especially excited to present something our audiences will never have seen before!’

Returning to the role of Poirot is Nick Scovell. ‘He really is one of the great character parts. I am determined to play Agatha Christie's Poirot, and not make him a caricature. Getting him right is a real challenge as one has so much to juggle.

‘His age, his intellect, his compassion, his courtesy and his energy - not to mention his moustache! I have grown my own. It's cost me a fortune in moustache wax!’

A Poirot Double Bill is in Fareham from March 23-25. Tickets are £13, go to ashcroft.org.uk.

