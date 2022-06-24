Astronaut Tim Peake to perform extra date of his My Journey To Space show in hometown of Chichester

Tim made history in 2015 as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

In 2021 he embarked on his debut tour of My Journey To Space giving audiences a fascinating insight into life as an astronaut, complete with breath-taking photographs and never-before-seen footage.

Now, due to popular demand, the tour is being extended into 2023 and Chichester-born Tim will send fans into orbit when he visits Chichester Festival Theatre on Saturday, March 4, as he shares the secrets and science of how and why humans journey into space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Peake on the International Space Station. His show My Journey To Space is in his hometown at Chichester Festival Theatre on March 4, 2023. Picture by ESA-NASA

Tim joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army.

‘One thing I never anticipated in being selected for the ESA programme, was just how much my own experiences would inspire and fascinate others,’ says Tim.

‘I will always be mesmerised by space and space travel, but I am just as honoured to be able to travel the country sharing my story and experiences.’

The show is an epic and thrilling journey to the ISS, offering unprecedented access, from training to launch, spacewalk to re-entry.

Tim is already bringing the show to CFT this November, but that date has sold out.

He will also be appearing during the tour at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton on March 10, 2023.