​​As Christmas has started to arrive in the shops and in our minds Fareham Musical Society are presenting a new musical version of A Christmas Carol at the town’s Ashcroft Arts Centre.

Graeme Clements as Ebeneezer Scrooge in Fareham Musical Society's A Christmas Carol, which is at The Ashcroft Arts Centre from November 23-25, 2023

They have often performed new plays, but this is their first new musical production.

Adaptor and director Nick Scovell explains: "It started with an idea, as these things often do, that was not intended as a realistic one. After a rehearsal, we chatted about how A Christmas Carol would make a good 'jukebox' musical. One could adapt Dickens' original story and populate it with classic Christmas songs. We had a good laugh about it, then it struck us that this was actually a REALLY good idea! Having a slot at the end of November already booked was the icing on the cake and so we decided to go for it!"

Charles Dickens published his novel in 1843 and it gave us what Christmas is as we know and love it. This new version reflects our modern attitude to the festive season, while remaining faithful to the period and story of the original.

"The original novel is quite a dark tale – not in a scary way – but, like so much of Dickens, it is a social commentary of his time. It has a ponderous atmosphere and is very detailed. We could have done a straightforward 'serious' adaptation but, on reflection, we decided to make it fun!

"It still has the sincere and famous message of the original, but it is wrapped up in a healthy slice of comedy and absurdity, with its tongue planted firmly in its cheek. No one has ever presented A Christmas Carol quite like this before. It is Christmas, after all, and we want the audience to feel their Yuletide Festivities have been kicked-off by coming to see our show!

"You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap along and leave the theatre with that unmistakable 'Christmassy' feeling!"