​The Musical Theatre Performance Company at the University of Chichester present this new work, brought to you by the same team which produced Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Bare in their 2021/22 season. Led by resident producer Andrew Wright, it is directed by Alex Howarth, with musical direction from Livi Van Warmelo and choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane.

Like most towns of age, Spindlewood has its traditions. But no practice, custom or old wives’ warning is so firmly adhered to as ‘The Turning of the Key’. Every year, on the last night of winter, as the first day of spring unfolds, the townsfolk gather to take part in a strange ritual.

Eóin Callaghan and Rachael Doyle who play Will and Constance in The Clockmaker's Daughter

Current final year student Eóin Callaghan, plays the role of Will Riley and says: ‘The show means a lot to me as like my character, I too come from a small village in County Donegal, Ireland. Spindlewood reminds me of home a lot. It’s a privilege to sing these powerful songs with this incredible cast and to work with this phenomenal creative team, it’s an actor's dream and I’m so grateful!”

The lead role of Constance is being played by second year student Rachael Doyle, who adds: ‘I am so excited to be playing this role alongside such a talented cast and creative team. It's a huge challenge but I'm really enjoying playing such a fun, energetic character. The harmonies in this show are beautiful and the ensemble numbers are all sounding incredible.’

