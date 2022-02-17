Dawn French announces huge new tour - and it's coming to Portsmouth Guildhall. How to get tickets? When is she appearing?

Dawn French's latest tour calls in at Portsmouth Guildhall on September 30, 2022

The Vicar of Dibley and French and Saunders star will tour the UK from September 15, taking in 19 dates, including at Portsmouth Guildhall on September 30.

The award-winning actor, best-selling novelist and all-round very funny lady said: ‘This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.

‘There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of stupidity.

‘I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…

‘Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total idiot on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.’

The show is written by Dawn French.

Her last visit to the city was in 2014, when she sold out back-to-back nights at The Kings Theatre with her autobiographical show 30 Million Minutes.

The show is produced by PML & MGC and directed by Michael Grandage. Set and costume design is by Lez Brotherston.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now from DawnFrenchOnTour.com.

