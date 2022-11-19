Don't be a Scrooge - check out Titchfield Festival Theatre's production of Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Merry Christmas? Bah humbug! Dickens' famous novel will get you into the Christmas spirit in Titichfield Festival Theatre’s latest show.
To bitter, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas is just another day. But all that changes when the ghost of his long-dead business partner appears, warning Scrooge to change his ways before it's too late.
Join TFT for A Christmas Carol, a thrilling journey through Scrooge’s past, present and future in the company of unforgettable characters.
Stuart Hibbard, TFT’s director of education and the play’s director says: ‘A Christmas Carol is one of the best Christmas stories ever known. It is a great Dickensian ghost story, and it fits in extremely well with our Christmas panto, The Nutcracker, which will also have a Victorian feel to it.
‘This year, A Christmas Carol is also on the local schools’ curriculum, so it is particularly timely for students studying this wonderful Dickens’ novel.’
It runs from November 23-December 3. Go to titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com.