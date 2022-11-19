Don't be a Scrooge - check out Titchfield Festival Theatre's production of Dickens' A Christmas Carol

To bitter, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas is just another day. But all that changes when the ghost of his long-dead business partner appears, warning Scrooge to change his ways before it's too late.

Join TFT for A Christmas Carol, a thrilling journey through Scrooge’s past, present and future in the company of unforgettable characters.

Stuart Hibbard, TFT’s director of education and the play’s director says: ‘A Christmas Carol is one of the best Christmas stories ever known. It is a great Dickensian ghost story, and it fits in extremely well with our Christmas panto, The Nutcracker, which will also have a Victorian feel to it.

Titchfield Festival Theatre is performing A Christmas Carol from November 23-December 3, 2022

‘This year, A Christmas Carol is also on the local schools’ curriculum, so it is particularly timely for students studying this wonderful Dickens’ novel.’