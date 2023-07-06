Fareham Borough Council has commissioned ‘A Wave of Thanks’, a permanent and bespoke piece of wall art for the foyer.

The artwork will be made up of coloured bars, which will be inscribed with the name of each sponsor. These engraved bars will be used to create a ‘sound wave’ design.

There are five sponsorship options available:

Ongoing developments of the new theatre in Fareham, opposite Fareham Borough Council civic offices. Taken June 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (130623-5323)

Corporate packages: 10 Platinum at £1,500 each; 10 Gold at £1,000; 10 Silver at £750.

Public packages: 20 Diamond at £250; 20 Gold at £150.

Sponsors will also receive a range of additional benefits, courtesy of the council and Fareham Live’s new operator Trafalgar Theatres.

The public can make payments by calling 01329 236100, in person at the Civic Offices’ reception desk in Fareham or online.

Businesses should express their interest by emailing [email protected].

Executive member for leisure and community, cllr Sue Walker said: ‘This is a really exciting opportunity for individuals and businesses to be one of the founding sponsors of our new theatre and entertainment venue. Our Wave of Thanks artwork will be a lasting legacy for theatre lovers, active members of our community and local businesses and I am delighted to announce the launch of this scheme. I am proud to say that I have already purchased the first bar and, with only 40 packages available to the public, and 30 to businesses, I encourage you to act quickly to avoid disappointment.’