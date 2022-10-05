First Dates star Grant Urquhart joins the cast of The Kings Theatre's Pompey Panto, Cinderella

But this Christmas he will be searching for the woman of his own heart’s desire as he takes on the role of Prince Charming in The Kings Theatre’s pantomime, Cinderella.

Grant, who stars as a charming senior waiter on Channel 4’s hit show, will be showcasing his talents in this year’s Pompey Panto alongside Search for Cinders winner Michelle Antrobus.

The 28-year-old is a seasoned performer having trained as an actor and singer at the renowned Italia Conti Academy – but this is only his second panto.

Pictured: Cinderella, Michelle Antrobus, and Prince Charming, Grant Urquhart at Queens Hotel, Southsea, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th October 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Grant, from York, said: ‘I’m so excited to be joining this this incredible production. The story of Cinderella is a childhood favourite of mine and playing Prince Charming is a dream come true.

‘This is a wonderful theatre with such a rich cultural history – I can’t wait to swap serving tables of loved-up couples and start serving up memorable performances for panto-goers this year.’

This year’s panto promises to be bigger and better than ever, with the usual high production values and, for the first time since 2019, a chorus of children join the cast.

It will also feature all the Pompey Panto favourites – Jack Edwards as the unpredictable Fairy Godmother, born-to-be-bad Julia Worsley and Harry Howle as the Wicked Stepsisters, Ben Ofoedu as Dandini and Peter McCrohon as the Fairy King and funnyman Joe Rowntree as the love-struck Buttons.

Paul Woolf, CEO of The Kings and the show’s producer said: ‘This year’s production of Cinderella is set to be the most spectacular panto in our illustrious history. The Kings Theatre always puts on the best show in town, and that’s why everyone here is delighted that Grant was able to join our stellar cast. We’re a long-time admirer of his work and we know the people of Portsmouth are going to be thoroughly entertained by his performances this season.’

Sean Smith, who had previously been cast in the role, has left the production to pursue a new venture.

Cinderella runs at The Kings Theatre in Southsea from December 2-31. Tickets from £10. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk or call the box office on (023) 9282 8282.