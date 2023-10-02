Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain is coming to The New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth on Saturday, October 7 with performances at 1.30pm and 4pm.

It’s full of crazy new characters and rude new rulers from Britain’s barmy past. Will you be conquered by William? Will you sink or swim with King Henry I? Go house hunting with Henry VIII! It’s history with the nasty bits left in!

These are just some of the fascinating true stories audiences will discover in this splendiferously funny hour-long show that was a big hit in London’s West End in 2021.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain is coming to New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth on October 7, 2023.

Barmy Britain is written by Neal Foster based on Terry Deary’s bestselling Horrible Histories books, which celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.

Terry Deary is the world's bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 42 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 35m copies worldwide.

The show is brought to the stage by the Birmingham Stage Company. They have produced all the Horrible Histories live stage shows since 2005. The BSC also created the smash-hit productions of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny, Demon Dentist and Billionaire Boy and adaptations of Roald Dahl stories like George’s Marvellous Medicine.

To buy tickets, go to: newtheatreroyal.com.

