While watching their lavish production of Swan Lake in the beautiful surroundings of the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth, the performances of six international principal dancers merged seamlessly with those of the young amateurs who had competed alongside 160 youngsters to gain their places.

The result was a fitting celebration for award-winning EYB’s 25th anniversary year – and its first performances since getting back on tour after lockdowns. Their emotionally charged production of Swan Lake, set in 1895 Imperial Russia, told a magical story of love, rivalry, greed and murder, with the action taking place in the Mariinsky Theatre and the sumptuous Royal Palace of the Tsar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traditional grace of Ann Wall as ‘Swan Queen’ Odette was a perfect contrast to the powerhouse performance by fellow Principal Artist Olivia Trevelyan-Richards, as ‘Black Swan’ Princess Odile, whose fast-paced consecutive fouetté turns took the audience’s breath away. Guest Artist Miles Carrott also gave a sensitive yet powerful performance in the role of Prince Siegfried.

Young local dancers perform as the swans in Swan Lake. Picture: English Youth Ballet

For sheer entertainment value, other highlights included the sassy Spanish Dance by older amateur girls and a group of younger boys performing a routine reminiscent of parts of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang favourite, Me ‘Ol Bamboo.

For many youngsters taking part, the opportunity to share the spotlight with professional dancers must be a wonderfully inspiring experience. The concept, founded by former dancer with The Royal Ballet Janet Lewis MBE, provides a platform for the next generation of up-and-coming ballerinas. She said: “The children are obviously so pleased to be back dancing again and taking part in a ballet that they love. Since the recent lockdowns and many restrictions, they are displaying a sense of freedom that is boosting their self-confidence and wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When English Youth Ballet returns to Portsmouth, there will undoubtedly be more children queuing to take part and showcase the best of the region’s talent – as well as audiences eager to watch.

Youngsters in the Hungarian Dance. Picture: English Youth Ballet