The 34-date Nothing in Moderation tour will travel across the UK and Ireland next spring, with her date in the city taking place on February 17.

Nothing is off the menu in this frank, revealing and funny show. Prue will share a myriad of fascinating anecdotes about her life: taking audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake Off judge; feeding the rich and famous, cooking for royalty and even poisoning her clients – all told for the very first time.

In the second half she will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to Prue from the audience, making the show a unique night to remember.

Prue says: ‘I’ve never done a stage show before and at 82 I’m probably nuts to try it, but it’s huge fun, makes the audience laugh and lets me rant away about the restaurant trade, publishers, TV and writing, and sing the praises of food, love and life.’

Baking guru Dame Prue Leith is a judge on the world’s biggest baking TV show The Great British Bake Off, quickly becoming a firm favourite with audiences when she joined the show alongside Paul Hollywood in 2017. Before Bake Off, Prue enjoyed great success in her career as a restaurateur, chef, writer and journalist.