Hamilton to play at the Mayflower in Southampton - these are the dates and how to get tickets
The multi award-winning show Hamilton is set to play a six-week season at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton as part of the musical's first UK tour.
The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which is currently performed at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, will be touring the UK and Ireland with a new company and will be at the Hampshire theatre from March 18 to April 26 2025.
Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now and features a score which blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and centres around the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It was created by American actor and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda and is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.
