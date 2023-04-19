The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which is currently performed at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, will be touring the UK and Ireland with a new company and will be at the Hampshire theatre from March 18 to April 26 2025.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now and features a score which blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and centres around the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It was created by American actor and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda and is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Tickets on general sale at 10am on October 5 this year with Mayflower members given early access.

The award-winning musical will be touring the UK and Ireland - including dates at the Mayflower