Hamilton to play at the Mayflower in Southampton - these are the dates and how to get tickets

The multi award-winning show Hamilton is set to play a six-week season at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton as part of the musical's first UK tour.

By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Apr 2023, 21:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 22:30 BST

The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which is currently performed at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, will be touring the UK and Ireland with a new company and will be at the Hampshire theatre from March 18 to April 26 2025.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now and features a score which blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and centres around the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It was created by American actor and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda and is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Tickets on general sale at 10am on October 5 this year with Mayflower members given early access.

The award-winning musical will be touring the UK and Ireland - including dates at the MayflowerThe award-winning musical will be touring the UK and Ireland - including dates at the Mayflower
For more details visit the Mayflower website.

