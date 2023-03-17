News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
3 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
4 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
5 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
6 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

It's a kind of magic as Dean Nicholas brings his fantastic illusions to Southsea Community Cinema & Arts Centre

​Master magician Dean Nicholas will enthral and entertain with his fantastic illusions when he performs at ​Southsea Community Cinema & Arts Centre in Palmerston Road on March 18 and 25 at 8pm.

Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT- 1 min read

Dean developed a strong interest in magic aged just seven after watching the great Doug Henning perform the famous cup and ball routine on a Las Vegas TV special. By the time Dean reached 12 he had performed his first professional show in London’s Covent Garden.

He began helping in the renowned and oldest magic shop in London, Davenport’s – rubbing shoulders with the greatest magicians from all over the worldm including old favourites such as Tommy Cooper, David Nixon and Paul Daniels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Dub Pistols pay tribute to Terry Hall as they prepare for Wedgewood Rooms gig

Magician Dean Nicholas is at Southsea Community Cinema and Arts Centre on March 18 and 25, 2023
Magician Dean Nicholas is at Southsea Community Cinema and Arts Centre on March 18 and 25, 2023
Magician Dean Nicholas is at Southsea Community Cinema and Arts Centre on March 18 and 25, 2023
Most Popular

Over the years Dean has performed his magic everywhere from top hotels in London’s West End to comedy clubs, cabaret venues and theatres worldwide. He has more than 30 years of experience performing to audiences including stars of screen and stage, even royalty.

Ayşegül Epengin, Southsea Cinema manager says: ‘I am delighted to welcome Dean to our Community Arts Centre in March, he did an impromptu show before the start of our recent film festival which was fantastic and left the audience keen to see more. I'm really pleased he will be able to show more tricks and illusions at our two dedicated events in March. In addition, visitors will be able to enjoy drinks during the evening from our newly licensed bar.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are £10, £8 concessions. Go to southseacinema.co.uk/magicnight.

London