Dean developed a strong interest in magic aged just seven after watching the great Doug Henning perform the famous cup and ball routine on a Las Vegas TV special. By the time Dean reached 12 he had performed his first professional show in London’s Covent Garden.

He began helping in the renowned and oldest magic shop in London, Davenport’s – rubbing shoulders with the greatest magicians from all over the worldm including old favourites such as Tommy Cooper, David Nixon and Paul Daniels.

Magician Dean Nicholas is at Southsea Community Cinema and Arts Centre on March 18 and 25, 2023

Over the years Dean has performed his magic everywhere from top hotels in London’s West End to comedy clubs, cabaret venues and theatres worldwide. He has more than 30 years of experience performing to audiences including stars of screen and stage, even royalty.

Ayşegül Epengin, Southsea Cinema manager says: ‘I am delighted to welcome Dean to our Community Arts Centre in March, he did an impromptu show before the start of our recent film festival which was fantastic and left the audience keen to see more. I'm really pleased he will be able to show more tricks and illusions at our two dedicated events in March. In addition, visitors will be able to enjoy drinks during the evening from our newly licensed bar.’

