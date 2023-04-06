For the young talents have been chosen to appear in the prestigious English Youth Ballet’s (EYB) production of Swan Lake at the King’s Theatre in Southsea. All 34 were selected from more than 160 dance stars who took part in competitive auditions at the theatre in January and are currently hard at work rehearsing for three shows being held on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

Ella Starkey, 17, from Waterlooville, said she was excited about not only earning a place in Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet but appearing on stage at the theatre. “I started dancing when I was two and half years old and have always had a passion for music and dance,’ she said. ‘The best feeling you get from dance is definitely performing on a stage. I feel so honoured to be working with such an amazing team and performing in such an amazing venue.’

Swan Lake is set in 1895 Imperial Russia and tells of love, rivalry, greed and murder. The lavish EYB production will feature six international principal dancers and showcase the talents of 98 young dancers from across the region.

The young dancers from the Portsmouth area who will be dancing in the English Youth Ballet's production of Swan Lake at the Kings Theatre. Back line: Anna Burridge, Coco McElligott-Smeed, Ella Starkey, Aimee O’Donoghue, Mia Sawyers, Freya Helley, Evie Dicks 4th line: Josie Burns, Samantha Shaw, Seren Perring, Erin Bond, Rosina Wood, Emily Chamberlain, Emily Felton, Molly Tattersall, Holly Ashwood 3rd line: Megan Beynon, Isla Warner, Daisy Althorpe, Finley Carter, Jesse Burridge, Rohan Parker, Bethany Powell 2nd line: Autumn Hancock, Ciara Crossan, Alice Downs, Kathryn Brennan, Lily-Mai Green Front line: Charlotte Losh, Robyn Frederico, Emily Crossan, Isla Hodson, Eleanor Symes, Maisy Baldrey

Rohan Parker, 10, from Fareham, started dancing aged three because he had flat fleet and is now looking forward to putting on the show. ’When I dance it makes me feel happy and dancing with my friends is a bonus!’

EYB Principal Lyndsey Fraser will be starring as Odile – The Black Swan – in the production and wished she had been given the opportunity to dance with the award-winning youth ballet company when she was young. ‘The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet. I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance fantastic roles and teach and watch the young dancers progress. The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers – and the audience - will never forget!”

Tickets for Swan Lake can be bought at the Box Office on 023 9282 8282 or at www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk

Swan Lake ballet dancer Ella Starkey, 17, from Waterlooville.