Mexican wrestlers, 'Elvis Presley' and Staggeringly Good Brewery come together for Brewhouse Rock Wrestling League

Owner of the brewery Jonathan Chapman says: "I grew up watching ’80s wrestling icons like Big Daddy, Giant Haystacks, and Kendo Nagasaki. Then came the ’90s with American legends like Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. It's time to evolve wrestling to the next level!

“The dream of hosting a wrestling event had been brewing within me for years, and it only came to fruition when Rishi Ghosh, the owner of Quality Wrestling, coincidentally visited our taproom for a beer and we got chatting. Fast forward one year, and here we are, ready to stage a spectacular show.

“The second part of our grand plan was to elevate this beyond just a wrestling night; we wanted to infuse live music into the mix and create an electrifying experience for music enthusiasts. Even if you're not a wrestling fan, rest assured you'll be in for an evening of mind-blowing action and uproarious entertainment.

The event lineup includes a live performance by the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley, a mariachi rock house band, lucha libre, tequila, craft beer, a wrestling showdown in a full-sized ring, taco-slapping contests, chilli karaoke, and even Dolly Parton as the Terminator...

Jonathan continues: “We were eager to have our own wrestler represent the brewery, and after reaching out online, one of our regulars, Steve Graham stepped up to the challenge. Steve just happens to be a 7th dan in taekwondo, 7th dan in kickboxing, 6th dan in chun khun do, and a black sash in kung-fu. We've been putting 'Steve-A-Saraus Wrecks' through a rigorous training regimen for the past six months, and we can't wait to unleash our secret weapon into the ring next month."