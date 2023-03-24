New play Back to The Sky about the healing power of music is to make its debut at Titchfield Festival Theatre

The play has its première at Titchfield Festival Theatre’s Acorn Studio on March 27, performing until April 1.

Ciaran has a gift. A special gift. A gift to heal through the power of music.

But…his life is unravelling and his relationship with Evelyn is falling apart.

It needs the love of someone singular to change his life and steer him back from adversity.

Playwright Johnny O’Hanlon is also the director of Back to the Sky and said: ‘Back to the Sky is a brand new play and a world première.

‘It is a multi-faceted account of Ciaran’s remarkable gift: the ability to ‘hear’ the music of others, music that for them activates powerful emotions of things past, songs that forge deeply hidden sadness or trauma, the music will help them to recover and reveal memories that have been locked and stored away for too long because they are too painful.

‘When Ciaran goes missing, it brings the two women in his life closer together; however, are the scenes we see enacted in front of us real or imagined?

He added: ‘People should come along to watch the play because hopefully it will draw out their own memories and emotions connected to their music. It’s a story will resonate with the audience and their own experiences with music and vinyl records!

‘I think the audience will enjoy the unexpected twists and turns of Ciaran’s narrative.’