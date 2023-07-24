Dr Anna Farthing will take up the CEO post at the Guildhall Walk venue on September 4 as part of an ongoing series of management changes which have already seen the charitable trust which runs the historic theatre gain a new chair in Angela Parks and a new board.

The Hampshire-born theatre director has more than 30 years’ experience of leading on arts, culture, health and heritage initiatives.

She replaces Scott Ramsay who left – coincidentally – at the start of the pandemic lockdown. Director of operations Sheena Hulme has been the caretaker in the interim.

Dr Anna Farthing will become the new CEO of The New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth from September 4, 2023

Dr Farthing said: “It is a huge privilege to take the helm at the New Theatre Royal as we begin to map a sustainable future for the organisation which honours the long and eventful history of this beautiful building while also addressing the needs of the city as it is today. There is abundant evidence now that when coastal places are given the resources to invest in creativity it boosts the wellbeing of residents, attracts visitors, supports business growth and contributes to economic recovery. I therefore look forward to brokering new collaborations with partners across diverse sectors to ensure the theatre plays a full and active role in helping Portsmouth to achieve its potential and our shared ambitions.”

Ms Parks said: “Everything is now in place to steer the New Theatre Royal towards a bright new future. With our revitalised board, and with Anna’s wide-ranging experience of culture in port cities and with coastal communities, we are ready to support the city’s regeneration ambitions. We look forward to forging new partnerships, developing new ideas and harnessing the creativity which is already breathing new life into the local economy.”

She joins New Theatre Royal from Arts University Bournemouth where she led on research and innovation and managed its theatre, library, gallery, archives and collections, a designated museum and public programmes.

Locally she has undertaken numerous heritage projects for the National Museum of the Royal Navy, including its launch and HMS Hear My Story.

Her many previous assignments include devising and delivering successful launches or revitalisation projects for Bristol’s Museum of the Year-winning M Shed; the Tobacco Factory Theatre, Bristol; the International Agatha Christie Festival in Torquay, the Weston Arts and Health Festival, Weston-Super-Mare, and the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool. She also curated a major Philip Larkin exhibition for Hull’s European City of Culture programme and Chatsworth Renewed, for one of the UK’s most visited stately homes.

In addition, Anna is an author, and serves on the boards of National Museums Liverpool and St George’s Music Trust.

Portsmouth City Council leader, Cllr Steve Pitt, added: "It's exciting to see the appointment of Dr Farthing as the new chief executive of the New Theatre Royal. I am sure she will bring the vision and energy that will help the Trust to first consolidate and then grow, securing a bright future for this historic theatre."

