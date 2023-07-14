Ocean at The End of The Lane - a new exhibition at Portsmouth Museum looks at the city's coastline

The exhibition borrows its name from one of fantasy writer Neil Gaiman’s hit novels – the best-selling author grew up in Portsmouth.

The interactive exhibition allows you to discover the underwater world around Portsmouth's coastline and includes natural and local history collections to tell the story of our coast. It will shed light on the plants and animals that live there and look at the human impact on the coast and sea.

The exhibition boasts an array of interesting crustaceans, beautiful sea birds and fabulous fish as well as a fairground atmosphere with a rollercoaster car from the fairground.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for culture, Cllr Steve Pitt, said: “Portsmouth is unique, sitting on an island surrounded by water that provides work, transport and recreation for the city's residents and visitors. This exhibition explores our beaches and life below the waves, and I can't wait to go and visit."

Visitors can learn more about the environmental challenges we face as an island city, and what is being done to address them. The museum has collaborated with the Southsea Coastal Scheme to look at how our coastline is evolving and being defended against rising sea levels.

Southsea Coastal Scheme project director Guy Mason said: "We're building sea defences to protect Portsmouth for the next 100 years so it's fitting for us to showcase our project at the museum and to be part of the history of the city. In years to come, I hope people will look back and see the very real difference we have made to Portsmouth in the face of rising ocean levels and climate change."

Portsmouth International Port has also contributed to the exhibition to highlight the importance of maritime industry in the city and its ambitions to reach net zero.

Chris Hatter, head of compliance at Portsmouth International Port, said: “As the port is a gateway between the city and the sea that surrounds Portsea Island, we were excited to be asked to take part in this unique exhibition which explores Portsmouth’s enduring relationship with the ocean."

It opens on Saturday, July 15.