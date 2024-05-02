Salsa Katanga will be performing at the Open Ya Mouth Fair on May 4. Photo by Alex Shute

This free event, held in Victoria Park on Saturday, May 4, promises to be a day filled with multicultural performances, local craft makers, and artistic expression for all ages.

The Open Ya Mouth Arts Fair aims to showcase the rich tapestry of cultures that call Southsea home, while also providing a platform for local artists and performers to share their talents with the community. From traditional music and dance to contemporary art and crafts, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at this family-friendly event.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the Open Ya Mouth Arts Fair again in the new and improved Victoria Park," said one of the event organisers Sam Mason Bell. "Southsea is known for its vibrant and diverse community, and this event is an opportunity to celebrate the unique talents and cultural heritage of our residents."

The event will feature performances by multicultural artists and performers from the local community, including musicians, dancers, poets, and storytellers. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a wide range of cultural traditions and artistic expressions, all against the picturesque backdrop of the city centre park.

Confirmed performers include Hannah Reem, Just Lucy, Music Fusion, Salsa Katanga, Portsmouth Chinese Dance Group, Downtown Pompey, Rich Lansley, Salvador Dancers and many more, with Omar Mahmood Lagares as your host for the day.

In addition to live performances, the Open Ya Mouth Arts Fair will also feature a marketplace showcasing the work of local craft makers and artisans. From handmade jewelry and textiles to pottery and paintings, attendees will have the chance to support local artists and take home a unique piece of Southsea's creative spirit.

Sam added: “The Open Ya Mouth Arts Fair is made possible thanks to the support of Arts Council England. Their generosity and dedication to promoting diversity and community engagement have helped make this event a reality.”