Open Ya Mouth free community fair back in Victoria Park, Portsmouth this weekend for its second year

The city centre park will play host to a diverse and eclectic group of artists including: Word of Mouth, Peach Geez, Neptune Girls (pictured), Ingrid McClaren, Downtown Pompey, Salsa Katanga and Hudson and Lestrade.

The day will also feature PCS Poets, Splats Entertainment, Groundlings Theatre, and many more workshops and entertainers, plus stalls from local crafters and groups, as well as a children's area.

Omar Mahmood Lagares is part of the organising team and will also be the compere for the day. He says: ‘Everything’s been going really well in the run-up to it and we’re really excited now for this year.

The Neptune Girls dance company will be performing at the Open ya Mouth Festival in Victoria Park, Southsea on September 10, 2022

‘It’s a really eclectic line-up this year, we’ve got everything – we’ve even got a bubbleologist. We’ve gone above and beyond!

‘I’m so excited to see Ingrid play for us – I actually went to the very first Open Ya Mouth open mic night at (Southsea pub) The Fat Fox with her, and that was it, we were both hooked. She’s such a great poet and musician, she’s such a talent.

‘All Open Ya Mouth events will always be free – that’s a key part of our ethos, it’s about arts for all the community.

‘This is sure to be a true celebration of everything creative about the city.’

Open Ya Mouth Festival is an extension of the popular open mic night which has been running around Southsea since 2015.