It certainly would not be Christmas without a pantomime (oh no it wouldn’t!) and this year, at the Groundlings Theatre in Portsea, takes place the purr-fectly magical tale of Puss in Boots.

Puss in Boots is The Groundlings Theatre's pantomime for 2023, running from December 14-31.

Billed by the company as “Portsmouth’s most affordable panto”, the show attracted almost a full house of children and adults of all ages for its opening gala night.

The performance was filled with magic, humour and familiar songs from the likes of the film Aladdin and the boyband One Direction, with each musical number supported by the emerging talent of young dancers.

For one, the cast were refreshingly energetic – and it certainly reflected upon the audience. For example, by the end of the show, several children had chosen to controversially take sides with the villain, the evil Mayor – played with flair by Daniel McCrohon, who was summoned to the stage at each appearance with the sound of thunder and lightning.

The rest of the audience continued to cheer on Puss in Boots (Erin Billington) and Gordon Bucket (Adam Chadwick) in their attempts to save Sophie Sponge (Bryony-Rose Brookman) from a dungeon, and as the show went on the audience’s cheers and responses loudened – always the sign of a successful pantomime.

Part of the show’s triumph must also be credited to the set, which was cleverly designed by Andy Ripley, and it was frequently utilised by the cast to bring the fairytale further to life.

Dame Beatrice Bucket, performed by Dominic Mattos, was clearly an audience favourite, and he had no trouble generating laughs from all audience members, with a joke for everyone, all while standing in flamboyant outfits (as ever with a pantomime dame). Peter McCrohon, who played the part of local baker Claybourne Sponge, paired up with the Dame for several hilarious moments in the show all while, of course, picking on a few audience members.

Bring your children, bring the grandparents, and bring your friends – this pantomime has something for everyone and as Portsmouth’s most affordable, it shouldn’t be missed.