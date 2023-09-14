A scene from Annie Jr by Performers Theatre Company as they announce auditions for their next production - Matilda Jr

The spotlight is shining bright on young aspiring actors, dancers, and singers as Performers Theatre Company, based in Havant, gears up for its next production, Matilda Jr.

Open auditions for the cast of Performers Theatre Company’s newest production will take place at Park Community School, inviting youngsters aged between six and 18 to show off their talents to earn a place in the cast.

Matilda Jr follows the success of Performers’ inaugural production, Annie Jr.

Behind the scenes, the production boasts the choreography of local talent, including Beverley Norton and Shellie Hart, who will lead the musical direction.

Principal of Performers Theatre Company, Sam Gibbs said: "This production is a golden opportunity for young talent, regardless of experience, to experience the captivating world of performing arts. They'll not only learn about the industry but also forge connections with like-minded individuals and form lasting friendships. It’s a great first step for someone hoping to get into performing arts but is also valuable experience for young people who have already started their journey."

Sam is growing the company even further by expanding into the Fareham area, having added a new class at Henry Cort School this month.

These classes will be taught by Georgia Deloise, who recently starred as Truly Scrumptious in The King’s Theatre’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Auditions will take place on September 29 from 6pm until 9pm.