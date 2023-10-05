Pompey panto picks its children's cast for this year's Hook at The Kings Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The producers carried out 130 auditions for a chance to be in Hook – The Further Adventures of Peter Pan. After 10 hours of hotly contested singing, dancing, and acting, the audition panel of CEO Paul Woolf, artistic director Jack Edwards, and choreographer Becky Herszenhorn, have cast the three teams of six required for the panto.

Amongst the successful auditionees was Leo Bailey who is the third Bailey to perform in panto at the Kings. His sister, Imogen played Alice Fitzwarren in The Kings production of Dick Whittington in 2020 and his sister Poppy was in last year’s panto, Cinderella. Poppy is back again as part of this year’s adult ensemble.

The cast also boasts a connection to royalty as Lucas Barber-Grant played the role of the young Prince William in the Netflix smash-hit series, The Crown. Lucas was also in Cinderella last year.

The children's cast for Hook at The Kings Theatre, Christmas 2023. Back 3 L-R: Kristian Doyle, Leo Bailey, Anaya Adedze Middle 10 L-R: Lucy Genazzini, Remi Hopkinson, Tayla Fallon, Lucas Barber-Grant, Thomas Dow, Lexi Fretwell, Daisy Hollins, Isla-Faye Wren, Lyle Wren, William Diment Front 5 L-R: Madeleine Moore, Alex Prior, Ralphie-Mae Tourino, Skye Kennard, Bobby Watkins

Paul said: “The standard of talent at this year’s auditions was off the scale. It really did make our task of whittling down 130 children to just 18, incredibly difficult. We are always really impressed by the dedication and commitment these young people show and of course theirs and their family’s patience on what was a very long day. We want to congratulate the successful auditionees but also say an enormous thank you to all those that came along on the day for all their hard work and effort. I encourage them all to come back again to any auditions that take place here at the Kings.

Jack added: “We are so happy to have our children’s ensemble back again this year for Pompey Panto. They really do bring a wonderful energy to the stage, and they are a very important part of the show. I know that some of this year’s auditionees have performed on the stage here at The Kings before, but for some it will be the first time. I just know this will be a magical and memorable experience for them. One I am sure, they and their families will remember for a very long time!”