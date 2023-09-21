News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved

Pompey Panto picks up Peter Pan's story with Hook for their Christmas spectacular at The Kings Theatre

This year’s Kings Theatre pantomime promises to have us all Hook-ed with the continuing story of the classic Peter Pan.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

To launch the show, its leads went clambering around on the historic warship HMS Warrior in The Historic Dockyards.

The Pompey Panto favourites will be joined by Shaun Williamson – best known as Barry from EastEnders and Ricky Gervais’ Extras – in the villainous title role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James “Arg” Argent, The Only Way is Essex star, plays the boy who never grew up. It marks Arg’s return to The Kings after he made his panto debut there as Dandini in 2015’s Cinderella.

Shaun Williamson as Captain Hook with the rest of the cast on HMS Warrior at the Historic Dockyard, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur RahmanShaun Williamson as Captain Hook with the rest of the cast on HMS Warrior at the Historic Dockyard, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Shaun Williamson as Captain Hook with the rest of the cast on HMS Warrior at the Historic Dockyard, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

And local legend Jack Edwards will be returning at the Albert Road, Southsea venue with his own brand of laughter and chaos, this time as Mrs Smee.

Shaun has had a busy summer taking his Barrioke show to 19 festivals across the UK. He said: “This is about my fifth time playing Hook. When I started doing panto, because Barry was a relatively inoffensive character, a bit of a cuddly loser, so I played goodies, I played Buttons and Idle Jack, those kinds of roles.

“You don't have anywhere near as much fun as when you're playing the villain of the piece. There is a licence with panto to really go over the top – you can go as far as you want with it and I’m really looking forward to playing Hook at The Kings.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Arg added: “It's good to be back. Coming to the Kings was my first panto and I remember I had an amazing experience. I always thought that I'd like to come back here, so to come back in a lead role is great for me.

Panto launch day for Hook at Kings Theatre, Southsea. From left: Geogia Deloise,Jack Edwards, Shaun Williamson, James Argent, Elizabeth Rose and Julia Worsley near HMS Warrior at the Historic Dockyard Picture: Habibur RahmanPanto launch day for Hook at Kings Theatre, Southsea. From left: Geogia Deloise,Jack Edwards, Shaun Williamson, James Argent, Elizabeth Rose and Julia Worsley near HMS Warrior at the Historic Dockyard Picture: Habibur Rahman
Panto launch day for Hook at Kings Theatre, Southsea. From left: Geogia Deloise,Jack Edwards, Shaun Williamson, James Argent, Elizabeth Rose and Julia Worsley near HMS Warrior at the Historic Dockyard Picture: Habibur Rahman

"Jack and I had stayed in touch, and I’d actually reached out to him for some advice about some stuff I wanted to do in the future when he said: ‘What would you think about coming back…?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’”

They are joined in the cast by Pompey Panto regular Julia Worsley, star of The Kings’ production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Georgia Deloise as Wendy, and Elizabeth Rose, who was in the theatre’s 2022 community production of Titanic, as Tinkerbell.

Hook runs over 52 performances from December 1-31. Tickets from £10. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.