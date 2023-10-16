Pompey panto stars urge local performers to audition for Kings Theatre's community production of Grease

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The theatre has announced that applications to audition for its Easter 2024 community production of the hit musical Grease are now open.

Local actresses Georgia Deloise and Elizabeth Rose have both performed in Kings community shows and have both since been offered professional contracts in this year’s Pompey Panto, Hook – The Further Adventures of Peter Pan, playing Wendy and Tinkerbell respectively.

The auditions are open to all local performers aged 18 and over.

Elizabeth Rose as Tinkerbell and Georgia Deloise as Wendy in Hook – The Further Adventures of Peter Pan, which is at The Kings Theatre, Christmas 2023. Both had previously starred in Kings community productions. Picture by Aaron Cockram for The Kings Theatre

Georgia Deloise, who played Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, said: “Auditioning for Chitty absolutely changed my life last year and I would urge anyone considering auditioning to go ahead and apply, you will not regret it.

"The process is so professional, working with the highly experienced Kings team is a gift! Chitty will forever be the best experience of my life, I met some of my favourite people doing that show and it’s even led to me landing a professional contract in the Pompey Panto this year! The Kings Theatre makes dreams come true and I'm so grateful they took a chance on me!

Elizabeth Rose was Kate McGowan in Titanic, and added: “Auditioning for Titanic was the best decision I made in 2022. The entire process from auditions to rehearsals to performances was so professional, and I so valued the chance to learn from and work with so many current industry professionals, both on stage and behind the scenes.

"Performing in Titanic has opened a lot of career paths for me, including getting a new agent and returning for Hook as Tinkerbell. If you’re debating whether to audition for Grease, definitely push yourself to step out of your comfort zone and give it a go.”

The fan-favourite, Grease is the story of Danny Zuko, Rydell High heartthrob, and member of the Burger Palace Boys, who spends a passionate summer at the beach winning over the heart of Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town. As the new semester begins, the two must work out what is most important to them – their love or their high-school clique.