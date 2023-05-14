The 23rd annual Ports Fest – the city’s annual celebration of culture and the arts – is returning with 80 different events taking place from June 28 to July 2.
This year’s festivities have the theme ‘ignite’, and there are dozens of events, including music, exhibitions, theatre, talks, workshops and much more designed ignite the creative spark.
Here’s our pick of just 10 of the events taking place during the five-day run.
Many of the events are family-friendly and free, but some do require tickets. For more details on individual events and to see what else is on offer, go to portsfest.co.uk.
1. Ports Fest and New Carnival Company are planning a Mardi Gras parade for June 2023
Join hundreds of young people from schools and youth groups parading to the theme of Ignite.
This explosive free event takes place on June 29, from 6pm to 7.30pm and starts from Governor's Green, Pembroke Road. It is the culmination of a Mardi Gras project supported by Arts Council England working in partnership with leading experts from the New Carnival Company who have been developing the personal creativity of young people, teachers, and youth group leaders. Photo: Submitted
2. Multi-Story Orchestra will be performing The Volcano
The Multi Story Orchestra perform The Volcano on July 2, from 6pm in Isambard Brunel Car Park (Level 6), Alec Rose Lane.With beats bouncing off concrete car park walls, this celebration of all things percussion is a truly unmissable eruption of sound. From lava and surging to eruption and ash, they tell the story of the life of the Volcano, through an amassed percussion and vocal ensemble.The Volcano combines the music of Philip Glass and Nebojsa Zivkovic with completely new pieces. Tickets £12/£10. Photo: AMBRA VERNUCCIO
3. Enigmatic internet poet Brian Bilston
An Evening with Brian Bilston at Groundlings Theatre on June 28 has already sold out, but there may still be another date added.
Brian has been described as ‘the Banksy of poetry’ and ‘Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate’. With more than 400,000 followers on social media, he has become truly beloved by the online community. As part of his brand-new show Brian will perform poetry from his latest collection – Days Like These: An Alternative Guide to the Year in 366 Poems as well as You Took the Last Bus Home; Diary of a Somebody and more. Photo: Ports Fest
4. Kate Mosse’s The Ship of the Dead
Kate Mosse’s The Ship of the Dead – Motion Comic World Premiere is at SH9, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on June 30, 7pm. Tickets £8.
Exclusive to Ports Fest and narrated by the bestselling author herself, the story was originally published in her collection The Mistletoe Bride and Other Haunting Tales. This classic ghost story has been reimagined by a local team of internationally celebrated creatives, including acclaimed author, Greg Mosse, comic book legend Andy Lanning and Emmy-nominated producer Lou Doye. Photo: Ports Fest