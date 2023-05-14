3 . Enigmatic internet poet Brian Bilston

An Evening with Brian Bilston at Groundlings Theatre on June 28 has already sold out, but there may still be another date added. Brian has been described as ‘the Banksy of poetry’ and ‘Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate’. With more than 400,000 followers on social media, he has become truly beloved by the online community. As part of his brand-new show Brian will perform poetry from his latest collection – Days Like These: An Alternative Guide to the Year in 366 Poems as well as You Took the Last Bus Home; Diary of a Somebody and more. Photo: Ports Fest