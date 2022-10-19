The organisers of Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics have announced that they will be moving the 2023 event planned for the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7 2023, to the new dates of Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4.

Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the event’s new date at Portsmouth Guildhall. The weekend normally attracts thousands of fans and sells out well in advance.

Event director Nick Coles said: ‘Until full plans for the coronation are announced this creates some uncertainty for us as event organisers and the potential impact this could have on the con.

Cosplayers at Portsmouth Comic Con, 2022. Photos by Alex Shute

‘Given the size that the event now is and the multiple elements that go into it, after taking several factors into consideration and discussions with our community partners, we have decided it is safer to move the event now rather than be faced with a more challenging move further down the line.’

The event, which went on sale last month, is the biggest event of its kind on the south coast.

The public are invited to join the colourful Cosplay Parade and marvel at the creativity of the guest costumers and enjoy a whole heap of interactive fun including retro and board gaming, workshops and a showcase of VR and Creative Futures Technology with the University of Portsmouth.

The special themes for 2023 are Villains and The Multiverse.

On Saturday, while surrounded by superheroes, they will shine a light on the villains of the piece. Meet the characters we all love to hate and celebrate the evil genius of their dastardly plans.

On Sunday, you are invited to join in the Portsmouth Comic Con multiverse – a place where you are encouraged to be whatever/whoever you want to be. Come cosplayed as the character you would most like to be a variant of and make it your own.

Limited Super Early Bird tickets are on sale until October 31 at portsmouthcomiccon.com.

