Portsmouth Pride to benefit from tickets bought for The Kings Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors show

They will be donating the cash to the LGBTQ+-supporting charity from every band A-C ticket sold between now and the end of Saturday, June 10.

Portsmouth Pride takes place for free on Southsea Common this Saturday, where some of the show’s cast will be milling around and joining in the parade. There will also be a pop-up box office for the theatre.

Kings Theatre’s CEO Paul Woolf said: ‘The Kings Theatre strives to be an advocate for diversity and inclusion, both in the workplace and in the wider community. We very much wanted to be a part of the Portsmouth Pride weekend, but we also wanted to offer financial support to the charity to enable them to continue their important work for the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year.

‘We are genuinely delighted that we, as a charitable trust ourselves, are able to support another local charity. This is also a great way to start off Pride month.’

Chair of Portsmouth Pride Tally Aslam added: ‘Portsmouth Pride is a volunteer run charity, we are only able to undertake our work because of the generosity from local businesses. It is wonderful to have local organisations fundraise to help #KeepPrideFree. We would like to thank the Kings Theatre for running this fundraiser and to their patrons for supporting the show.’