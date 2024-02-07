Portsmouth's Stage One Youth Theatre brings Les Misérables to Titchfield Festival Theatre

Stage One Youth Theatre perform Les Miserables. Picture by @thegreatlittlephotographer

This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Portsmouth-based award-winning Stage One Youth Theatre’s production features a 50-strong cast of talented young performers aged between 11 and 18, and will include a live 14-piece orchestra and professional lighting and sound, and more than 350 costumes.

“Seen by millions of people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals,” says Steve Clark, the company’s chairman. “Now adapted for youth theatre performers, Les Misérables School Edition features one of the most memorable scores of all time and some of the most memorable characters to ever grace the stage.”

Boublil & Schönberg’s score includes the classic songs I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear The People Sing?, One Day More, Master of the House, and many more.

The group was extremely well received when they performed a medley of songs from the show at the Love Southsea Christmas Market back in November, and now they are looking forward to performing the full musical on stage at the newly completed 450-seat Arden Theatre at Titchfield Festival Theatre.

Director Paul Clements, who was a member of Stage One from 2001 until 2006 says: “I played Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and it was my last show with Stage One as a youth member so it brings back a lot of great memories. I am so excited to have returned to Stage One to direct this show. This will be Stage One’s third time of producing the show, and some of the performers from our 2006 and 2010 productions went on to perform professionally in lead roles in Les Misérables in the West End.”

“I am so proud of this cast and the standard of their performances” adds Paul, “This show is going to be an incredible experience for both the cast and the audience”.

Stage One Youth Theatre’s next show, in July 2024, will be a compilation show comprising songs from a range of musicals, both modern and classic. Their next full musical production will be Footloose in February 2025. If you know a young performer who would like the opportunity to join Stage One, contact [email protected] or visit stageoneyouththeatre.co.uk. Rehearsals take place on Friday nights at Drayton United Church Hall.