Review | Aladdin at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth: "A wild (magic carpet) ride"

We’re fully into panto season now, and New Theatre Royal has entered the fray this weekend with Aladdin – and it’s a wild (magic carpet) ride.

There may be no big TV or celebrity names involved in this show, but with the experienced Jordan Productions team at the helm, we’re in safe hands.

Aside from some technical problems early on with Widow Twankey’s microphone – which Chris Aukett handles with aplomb – it’s an engaging two-and-a-half hour romp. There’s lashings of audience of participation, all the daft jokes you’d expect and a fart joke that had our boys in stitches.

In the title role principal boy Emma Marsh does a fine job alongside Kaysha Nada as love interest Princess Jasmine. But it is Aukett’s dame and James Oates as Wishee-Washee who naturally provide the bulk of the laughs and the silliness – with Oates getting – literally – put through the wringer and in a spin for our amusement. The pair’s reworked version of Abba’s Mamma Mia is great fun.

James Oates as Wishee-Washee, Kaysha Nada as Princess Jasmine, Emma Marsh as Aladdin, Chris Aukett as the Panto Dame and Josiah Eloi as PC at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Josiah Eloi as PC World is a good foil for the pair. His slip-sliding, soaking laundry scene with Oates is a highlight.

Alex Scott Fairley is a brilliantly boo-able baddie as Abanazaar. His medley of Queen songs is thumpingly good and he also gets to pull off some great magic tricks in the second half which will leave the children scratching their heads.

Puerto Rico-born Miguel Angel brings a distinctly Latin flavour (and some nice dance moves) to his Genie of The Lamp which gives the role a different twist.

And of course, this show wouldn’t be complete with a magic carpet ride, which is carried off well, and a soaring Defying Gravity from Marsh and Nada.

The young company performers – it’s the blue team on press night – are a precociously talented bunch. Keep an eye on that Harper though, she’ll not only steal the scene but the whole show if you let her!

With plenty of competition for your panto pounds, this is a serious contender.