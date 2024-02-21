Drop The Dead Donkey is at Chichester Festival Theatre from February 20-24, 2024. Picture by Manuel Harlan

But the up-to-date version, a reunion of the majority of the original television characters, works very nicely on stage at the Festival Theatre in Chichester. A knowledge of the series is not necessary; the ability to laugh very much is.

An ensemble cast of eleven (including Sir Trevor McDonald – yes, you read that correctly), most of whom appeared in the original series, bring it very nicely to life. Any back-story is easily filled in without obvious “Do-You-Remember-When?” dialogue and old relationships quickly and smoothly re-established.

The script, by Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, isn’t always consistent – when it shines it’s like the sun; otherwise it has a tendency to be overcast and somewhat dull. Fortunately, the former state applies for the majority of the show. It feels very much like a television-programme and not a play – but in these circumstances, is that a problem? I don’t think so.

The plot is topical (as was the series) with the old crew being brought back together to work for a new news channel, seemingly run by an algorithm through Gus (Robert Duncan), the old Chief Executive of GlobeLink.

Gus, it is, who brings the old team back to work for the ironically-named Truth News. As that truth becomes more and more stretched, a new investigator on the team, Mairead (Julia Hills), discovers exactly who is behind the new channel. There are, as there were in the original series, many up-to-the-minute news references which make it all the more immediate and funny.

It’s an entertaining evening that is both well performed and well directed. Technically, it’s a joy, but it very much depends on that cast.

I can’t see myself rushing back to see it again, but it’s certainly worth a viewing.