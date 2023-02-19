Both come to the play with a decent pedigree – Cantor has written for popular sitcoms such as My Family, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, Green Green Grass and more, while Kingsbury has had a lengthy and successful career as a writer and director, including the acclaimed Round The Horne...Revisited.

As a result, expectations should be high for this show, now out on its debut UK tour.

The story transports us to a conference room in Farnham, where five people meet for a sitcom writing workshop, led by Frank Donahue, the best in the business. The cast captured the additional awkwardness of attending a seminar with strangers impeccably, a real-mix of characters with one shared goal, to write comedy.

Production pictures for the new play Jumping The Shark which is coming to The Kings Theatre, Southsea, from February 16-18, 2023 on its premiere tour

Given the theme, I expected it to be funny. For me, it wasn’t. Forget jumping the shark (an idiom about the point where a once-loved TV show tips into decline), I contemplated jumping the exit barrier at the interval. I thought it ironic that the writers could benefit from attending a comedy workshop themselves.

However, the second half was much better.

Opening with Frank’s proteges performing their work, it certainly lifted the atmosphere, with audience laughter now audible throughout. The characters really come to life and, make no mistake, the actors were fantastic. With no scene changes and barely any props, they are the sole focus for the duration of the show. Robin Sebastian was great as Gavin, the name-dropping thespian, while Jack Trueman entertained as the cheeky chap kitchen fitter, Dale. Sarah Moyle was also popular with the crowd as the endearing, Pam. Jasmine Armfield (Amy), Harry Visinoni (Morgan) and David Schaal (Frank) complete the line-up.

Unfortunately, the sound was far too quiet. From beginning to end, the volume simply wasn’t high enough, despite stage mics being visible. This, coupled with the intimate feel of the six-person show, I can’t help but wonder if a smaller venue would have been more suitable.