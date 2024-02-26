Ceri Christensen Jones, Kia Wilson and Kevin Cordell in Swipe Right by Sophie Nickerson. Photo by Yvonne Maxwell

​I went along with high expectations. Even so, I was blown away by this showcase of nine short plays.

The variety and quality of writing was extraordinary; the acting was so consistently strong that I had to double-check who the many new actors were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up, Kia Wilson’s excellent Fitbit captures the familiar monotony of an unhappy relationship before the rhythm accelerates and the tables are turned. Playing the lead role, Yvonne Maxwell had us all cheering as she made her escape.

Next, Jackie Green’s Second Best traces the lives of two starkly different twin sisters from one of their viewpoints. Impeccably performed by Ceri Christensen Jones, it will have you laughing, gasping and rushing to mend any broken relationships.

Inside Looking Out by Christine Lawrence artfully draws us inside the chaotic mind of a woman confined to an asylum, adeptly played by Trish Dack.

Closing the first half, Sophie Nickerson’s Swipe Right was outstanding. Hilarious, poignant and chilling in equal measure, it’s a thoroughly modern tale that left us laughing at the awkwardness of dating and horrified at the dangers lurking on the internet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the interval, a funeral forces two siblings to reflect on life’s missed opportunities in Sue by Chris Wrein. The writing is keenly observed and the beautifully-acted finale packed a punch.

Before I Go by Tyrone Baptiste is a powerful piece. Unlocking the mind of a stressed teacher who is tragically pushed over the edge, it encouraged us to be kinder and consider our work-life balance.

These were interspersed with three welcome and energetically-acted comedies which all contributed something different. Yvonne Maxwell’s Two Green Triangles was arguably my favourite and brought the evening to a suitably feelgood finish.

I left Showbait feeling excited about the future. What a diverse bunch of writers, actors and directors we have around Portsmouth, at so many different stages of development. And what a brilliant way to nurture this talent and bring it all together.