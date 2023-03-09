Review | Scribbles in The Margin by HumDrum Theatre at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant: 'Anyone who enjoys reading will find much that resonates'
HumDrum’s Scribbles in The Margin is a joy to watch.
Daniel Gray’s 2017 collection of reflections on the attractions of buying, owning and reading books has been skilfully adapted and directed by mother and son duo, Caz and Mackenzie Gilmore.
In 27 monologues, the show steers us through the varied pleasures of bookshops and libraries; reading in bed and on holiday; reading to children, re-reading favourites; and how to cope with not liking books that everyone else can’t get enough of.
The tone is witty, sometimes poignant and always compelling in the hands of a large cast. Much of this is due to the vivid prose of the original, but the actors relish the challenges of shaping each piece in direct and confident address to the audience.
I am not going to single out individual performers – sorry, cast – for the simple reason that they are all equal in the energy and bravura they bring to the moments when the focus is on them. Indeed, one of the great strengths of this production is that though it falls clearly into a succession of individual speeches, the consistent unity of both the playing and the direction give it a constant sense of ensemble.
On a versatile set of bookshelves, rugs and a scatter of comfortable furniture, there is always something to see which illuminates what we hear. This is no static recitation that could work just as well on the radio.
Anyone who enjoys reading will find much that resonates in this show. The cast clearly look as if they love it too. Just don’t mention your Kindle, because they won’t.
Until Saturday, March 11.