Review | Short Plays by Local Writers at Southsea Cinema: ‘Something for everyone’

The performers of Short Plays by Local Writers at The Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre. Picture by Darragh Gray

Marking Southsea Cinema’s third foray into local theatre, the plays have been thoughtfully selected by Roger Goldsmith along with an impressive line-up of Portsmouth talent.

Kicking off the evening on a strong note, Fate by Kia Wilson is a clever and funny take on a crush at work which goes… well, a little too far. The writing is keenly observed, and actor Gail Oakley captured both the workaday and bonkers elements of her character brilliantly.

Next up was Tanya by Jackie Green, the story of an ageing and isolated woman who is taken advantage of in an all-too-realistic sequence of events. Sue Bartlett was in her element here, turning in a convincing and endearing performance.

This was the second time that I’ve seen Two Green Triangles by Yvonne Maxwell, and I enjoyed it just as much. It’s a well-written comedy which retells in a fresh way the old truth that you don’t know someone until you go on holiday together. Actors Graham Brown and Tony Course were flawless.

Next, Listen by Jacquie Penrose is a believable tale of a woman’s relationship gone badly wrong and her accompanying mental health crisis, narrated in a novel way. Thankfully, however, there’s hope for our protagonist’s rehabilitation.

Told from a mother’s perspective, Beatrice by Margaret Jennings traces the grief of two parents following the death of their young daughter. Ceri Christensen Jones acted with power and presence, drawing us effectively to the inevitable conclusion that she’s lost more than her child.

Finally, Harder Better Faster Stronger by Bradley Barlow provided a hilarious climax to a great evening. Kia Wilson and Graham Brown stole the show as they played the two parts of an increasingly absurd theatre audition which had the audience in stitches. Once again, Southsea Cinema provided a fine venue for local theatre and enjoyed a full house.

Thanks to them and to Roger Goldsmith for staging another impressive, enjoyable and affordable event – we could get used to this.