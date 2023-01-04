Review | The Cher Show at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton: 'The final medley is worth the ticket price alone'

It tells the story of the pop icon, with a whistle-stop tour through her lengthy career, using her extensive back catalogue of catchy tracks to bring it to life. With hits such as The Shoop Shoop Song, Strong Enough, If I Could Turn Back Time and Gypsys Tramps & Thieves, it makes you realise how many belters she’s had! I also thoroughly enjoyed the songs I didn’t know, thanks to the remarkable vocals of the leading ladies.

Debbie Kurup. Danielle Steers and Millie O‘Connell all play Cher at various stages on her journey, with all three on stage, portraying her inner voice, most of the time. I was momentarily concerned in the beginning that three Chers would be irritating, but the format works well. Having said that, it’s admittedly difficult not to find yourself comparing the talented trio throughout. Conclusion? They are all excellent.

The Cher Show is at Mayflower Theatre from January 3-7, 2023. Picture by Pamela Raith

The first half is heavily focussed on Cher’s relationship with Sonny Bono, depicted impressively by Lucas Rush. The second concentrates on the later years, including her acting career and that nineties comeback. It’s very educational if, like me, you’re not overly familiar with her story. The set is impressive, the lighting design is clever and, of course, Cher’s costumes are fabulous.

At the end, the audience were on their feet for the final medley, which is worth the ticket price alone!

If you’re a Cher fan, I Believe you’ll love it!