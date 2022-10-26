Review | The Famous Five: A New Musical at Chichester Festival Theatre: 'A bang to end the season with'

Her tales have been given a 21st century facelift with a more diverse cast and topical issues such as climate change and renewable energy.

But at its heart it remains true to the original novels: four children and their dog going on an adventure.

Siblings Julian, Dick and Anne take a trip to Kirrin and their absent-minded Uncle Quentin, who is working on a top secret experiment.

The Famous Five by Enid Blyton adapted for Stage in a New Musical at Chichester Festival Theatre. Picture by The Other Richard

They soon meet his hot-headed daughter George and her dog Timmy, and the fivesome’s newfound friendship is put to the test with the arrival of mysterious visitor Rowena who has a score to settle.

One thing I cannot complain about is the cast being lethargic.

The young actors in particular throw themselves – metaphorically and physically – into their roles: darting, leaping and every-other-synonym-ing about the stage.

This played in their favour during the musical numbers, but you can have too much of a good thing.

Without contrast, the earnest shout-singing and bickering became a bit tedious and exhausting.

In fact, during one of George’s climactic numbers, the repetitive lyrics being belted out reminded me of a car alarm.

Perhaps for this reason, my favourite part of the production was the puppets and their handlers; the silent stars of the show.

Hessian rabbits, patchwork seals and sheep made of suitcases brought magic and whimsy to proceedings – the crowning glory being Timmy and his tasselled mane.

A bang to end the season with, although not for all the right reasons.