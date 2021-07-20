Review | The Rocky Horror Show at Mayflower Theatre: 'The exuberant cast does not hold back'

Ore Oduba stars as Brad with Haley Flaherty as Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at Mayflower Theatre. Picture by Shaun Webb

The rock and roll musical sensation has been captivating audiences worldwide for decades, but there is something extra special about this year’s UK tour – as theatre-goers are welcomed back after what seems an age.

This is just one of many reasons why the audience at the Mayflower is fully captivated by the performance.

The sheer joy of the classic songs, the well-known dance routines and the pantomime-esque dialogue is only amplified by a real appreciation for live entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course the subject of the pandemic cannot be avoided altogether. The show’s narrator, played knowingly by Philip Franks, seamlessly inserts several jokes about political figures and recent events along the way – to great applause.

And the socially distanced seating, meaning your party is kept metres away from other groups, as well as the request of the theatre to keep masks on, is a reminder of this.

Aside from this it is easy to become fully immersed in the cult-classic show and forget the outside world for a couple of hours.

The exuberant cast does not hold back, with strong vocal performances from each member and gleeful ensemble dance numbers – see Time Warp as a prime example.

Rocky Horror veteran Kristin Lavercombe who has starred in more than 1,800 renditions of the show is sublime as fan-favourite character Riff Raff.

And celebrity name Ore Oduba reveals impressive comedic – as well as singing – chops as Brad.

It would be remiss not to mention Stephen Webb as the villainous yet charming Frank-N-Furter who manages to capture the duality of the iconic character.

However, the female leads Haley Flaherty, as Janet, Lauren Ingram, as Columbia, and Suzie Mcadam, as Magenta, really stand out with their exceptional vocals.

With a highly professional cast and crew at the helm this touring production maintains Rocky Horror’s signature peculiarities and sex appeal – the very things that keep loyal fans coming back for more, more, more.