Review | The Wind in The Willows at Chichester Festival Theatre: 'The high-point of the CFT year'

Let me say, straight away, that I’ve always found Grahame’s book rather dull and have never understood the joy so many people take in it. Well – perhaps, now, I do. The CFYT never let you down and once again these young performers delight.

On press-night we were party to principal performances from Alfie Ayling (Badger), Edward Bromell (Albert, the horse), Spencer Dixon (Ratty), Milena Harrison (Mole) and Jack Keane as Toad. All of these performers (under the wonderful direction, both chaotic and controlled, of Dale Rooks) are deeply impressive but particular mention must go to Bromell’s put-upon, long-suffering Albert, Dixon’s uptight, camp Ratty and Keane’s astonishingly-realised Toad. Vocally, too, both Dixon and Keane are a joy.

Milena Harrison (Mole), Spencer Dixon (Ratty), Jack Keane (Toad) & Alfie Ayling (Badger) in Chichester Festival Youth Theatre’s The Wind in the Willows. Photo by Manuel Harlan

Whenever you sit in the audience of a CFYT show you continually have to remind yourself that you are watching children and young adults who are, largely, untrained amateurs. I accept that they have professional direction and choreography and musical direction (all superb here, by the way) – but these are still youngsters at the very beginning of their theatrical experience whose performances are Right Up There.

Others of those performances in Willows worthy of note come from Tilly Groves as the Chief Weasel and Ella O’Keefe, sublime as weasel-sidekick, Norman. Milly Frymann’s belted The Bargewoman’s Song suggests a musical-theatre future ahead for her, too.

As always with these shows, the design element is wonderful. The set is simple and beautiful with particular joy being found in the twisted product-names littered through the piece while the costumes are clever in concept and execution.

I’m guilty, every year, of saying these shows are a “must-see”. Let this year be no different.

The cast of Chichester Festival Youth Theatre’s The Wind in the Willows. Photo by Manuel Harlan